HARPSWELL – Barbara H. Coffin, 99, died Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at Mid Coast Senior Health in Brunswick. She was born in Burlington, Vt., on May 7, 1924, the daughter of Lincoln and Helen Vose Hall.

She graduated from Marshfield, Mass., High School and Cushing Academy. She attended Bates College where she met and married James William Coffin of Brunswick. They enjoyed lobstering, travelling, and wintering in Arizona.

She worked at Utica Mutual Insurance Co., in Burlington, Mass., and L.L. Bean in Freeport.

She liked being known as a Mayflower descendant. She was a lover of animals, a lobesterwoman who hauled traps by hand.

She is survived by her three children, William S. Coffin of Harpswell, James L. Coffin of Brunswick, and Carolyn Coffin of Harpswell, four grandchildren, and six great-grandchildren,

“Where blue eyes are shining, sadness can not exist.”

A private burial will be held at New Meadows Cemetery, Brunswick. There are no visiting hours.

Arrangements are by Stetson’s Funeral Home, 12 Federal St., Brunswick, where condolences memories and photos may be shared with the family at http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

Donations in her memory may be made to Mid Coast Humane, 5 Industrial Pkwy,

Brunswick, ME 04011