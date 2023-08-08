YARMOUTH – Jean L. Harriman, 92, passed away on August 4, 2023. Jean was born on March 14, 1931, in South Portland, Maine, to the late Joseph and Josephine Romano. She grew up in Portland, and settled there after marrying her husband, Earl Harriman, in 1956, where she dedicated her life to creating a warm home for her family.

Jean was a homemaker with a radiant smile, a laugh that filled rooms, and a heart that knew no bounds. Jean grew up in a musical family, and music was always important to her. She played the piano and sang since her childhood, even performing onstage in local venues as a young woman. Jean was an avid reader who enjoyed all types of literature. She also had a talent for art, painting birds and other animals. She enjoyed the challenges of crosswords and other word puzzles. She loved being outdoors and enjoying nature, whether that was gardening in her yard, visiting local farms and lakes, or just driving through the countryside. In particular, she loved being near the ocean as often as she could. Jean’s culinary skills were legendary, with her tomato sauce, meatballs, eggplant, apple pie, and Christmas fudge being family favorites.

Jean volunteered at the Lyseth Elementary School library because she loved being able to help children. Her compassionate nature extended to her family, where she was a beloved figure who helped take care of her many nieces and nephews whenever called upon.

Jean was predeceased by her husband, Earl Harriman; her brothers, John, Ronald, and Alfred Romano; and her sister, Concetta Coombs. She is survived by her sons; Earl Harriman (Lana Brooks) of New Hampshire, Carl (Lori) Harriman of South Portland, and Mark Harriman of Westbrook; grandchildren, Kelsey Harriman, Crystal (Matthew) Poisson, and Nicholas Harriman; step grandchildren, Donald (Carrie) Greene, and Linda Murray; step great-grandchildren, Charlie Murray, Nolan Murray, Emery Greene, Hamilton Greene, and Gillissa Greene.

A private family graveside service will be held at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel. To view Jean’s memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.

Memorial contributions may be made in Jean’s memory to the Maine Audubon Society,

20 Gilsland Farm Road

Falmouth, Maine 04105

