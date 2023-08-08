PORTLAND – Steven Edward York, affectionately known as Yorkie, of central Florida and southern Maine, peacefully passed away surrounded by love on the evening of July 30, 2023, at the age of 69, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, following a brief illness.
A celebration of Yorkie’s life for family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 15, at 11 a.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 280 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine.
Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Hope Memorial Chapel. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have a commenting profile? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.