PORTLAND – Steven Edward York, affectionately known as Yorkie, of central Florida and southern Maine, peacefully passed away surrounded by love on the evening of July 30, 2023, at the age of 69, at Maine Medical Center, Portland, Maine, following a brief illness.

A celebration of Yorkie’s life for family and friends will be held Tuesday, August 15, at 11 a.m., at Hope Memorial Chapel, 280 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine.

Arrangements are under the direction and care of the Hope Memorial Chapel. For a full obituary and online condolences, please visit http://www.hopememorial.com.

