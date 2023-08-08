FALMOUTH – Susan Bradley Cabot died on July 2, 2023 at Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough, in the company of family and friends. She was 84.

She was born Susan Amity Bradley on March 18, 1939 in New Haven Conn., to Pete and Eleanor Bradley. In the 1940s, her family moved to upper Cape Cod. She graduated from Bourne High School in 1956 and Mount Holyoke College in 1960. At Mt. Holyoke, at St. Andrew’s in Scotland, and hitchhiking around the British Isles, Sue Cabot formed lifelong friendships with other women like her: smart, adventurous, irreverent.

After earning a Harvard M.Ed, she taught high school English before marrying Ned Cabot in 1964. They lived in Milton, Mass., and had four boys between 1965 and 1970. Although the marriage ended in divorce in 1978, Sue worked hard to keep Ned in her sons’ lives until his death in 2003.

She moved often, from place to place, inspiration to inspiration. She lived in Cambridge and Somerville, Mass., Yarmouth and Portland, with shorter stays in Edinburgh, Scotland and Tucson, Ariz. Finally, failing health kept her (mostly) in one place, at Oceanview in Falmouth.

Sue loved writing, reading, talking, cooking, and traveling. She was strong willed, not least in the way she adopted and embraced friends. She loved discovering good food, good movies, and good art. She was forever curious, sharp witted, and generous. She loved challenging herself and others to think and to feel deeply. She loved her family above all.

FALMOUTH – Susan (Bradley) Cabot is survived by her sons Ned Jr., Doug, Nate, and Perry; her sister, Nancy Bradley Pratt; and six adored grandchildren, Micah, Lyda, Evelyn, Marcus, Owen, and Julia.

