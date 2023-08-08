The widow of a former candidate for one of Maine’s U.S. Senate seats has filed a civil lawsuit alleging his campaign advisor defrauded the couple of more than $225,000 for a false cryptocurrency venture.

Max Linn’s wife, Hanna Aquino, and Susan Englar, who represents Linn’s estate, filed the complaint Monday in U.S. District Court in Maine against Matthew McDonald of Bar Harbor. The women allege McDonald talked Linn into transferring more than $225,000 to McDonald’s accounts to invest in cryptocurrency, but he never invested the money and denied Linn access to the accounts afterward.

“This caused Linn (and his wife, Hanna Aquino) significant distress, and ultimately contributed to his untimely death,” the complaint states. Aquino and Englar, who both live in Florida, are asking for damages “as the Court deems just.”

Linn died in December 2021, about a year after running unsuccessfully as an independent conservative for U.S. Senate in 2020. Before moving to Bar Harbor in 2018, he was a businessman in Florida who ran for Congress and governor. He was an ardent supporter of President Donald Trump and attended Trump’s rally outside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

McDonald is also facing criminal charges for the allegation. He was indicted on one count of theft by deception in April. A clerk for Hancock Superior Court confirmed Tuesday that McDonald’s case is still active and his attorney is scheduled to meet with prosecutors for a dispositional conference in November. The Class B charge carries a penalty of up to 10 years in prison.

Aquino and Englar’s attorneys, Severin Beliveau and Alexandra Harriman, did not respond to an email Tuesday seeking more information about how the criminal charges could affect the civil case.

McDonald’s criminal defense attorney, Robert Van Horn, did not respond to a voicemail Tuesday, seeking to get in touch with McDonald or whether Van Horn will represent him in the civil case.

When a Press Herald reporter identified herself to a man who answered a phone number believed to belong to McDonald, he hung up and did not respond to a text message asking about the lawsuit.

McDonald worked on Linn’s campaign for Senate in 2020. The complaint says Linn trusted McDonald and considered him a friend.

Linn’s widow says McDonald convinced him to invest money in cryptocurrency. Linn transferred at least $225,000 to McDonald over multiple occasions, according to the complaint, but it does not specify exactly when the payments were made.

When Linn started asking McDonald for updates, McDonald lied and said it was invested, “even though he knew these statements were untrue,” the complaint alleges.

“He did not invest the money as promised, and he lied about this on multiple occasions,” the complaint states.

Linn asked for full access to his accounts in August 2021. By September, McDonald cut off contact and filed a protection from harassment complaint against Linn on Oct. 6, 2021, according to the complaint, alleging it was Linn who talked him into the investment.

The lawsuit says Linn subpoenaed records from the Bar Harbor and Mount Desert Police Departments, which state McDonald agreed to invest Linn’s money in cryptocurrency and that after a few years, Linn would get his money back. The reports also showed that McDonald liquidated the money and did not return it, according to the lawsuit.

McDonald fought Linn’s efforts to subpoena him, forcing McDonald to provide banking records of how he was using Linn’s money. McDonald asked to dismiss his protection from harassment complaint on Dec. 1, 2021, the complaint states.

Linn died 10 days later of an apparent heart attack, according to the complaint, which also alleges McDonald’s actions contributed to his death.

