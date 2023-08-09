Brunswick’s new climate action plan will identify key areas of risk that are most vulnerable to climate change, as well as determining short and long-term actions that can reduce emissions and build resilience to impacts of climate change.

The town is looking for feedback from residents, and has posted a survey to gauge how the public feels about climate change and its effects on the area.

To access the survey and get more information, go to brunswickcap-gpcog.hub.arcgis.com/pages/get-involved.

