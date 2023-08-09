Be the Influence and the Windham and Raymond Parks and Recreation departments will host the fourth annual Family, Fun, Fitness and Film Festival from 5:30 to 10 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17, at Dundee Park.

The free event will include sports contests, Zumba, local vendors, a grand prize raffles and, at 8 p.m., “The Super Mario Bros. Movie.”

For further information, contact the Windham Parks and Recreation Department at 892-1905 or go to betheinfluencewrw.org.

Dundee Park is located at 79 Presumpscot Road in Windham.

