The American Red Cross, which reports a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations so far this summer, will hold a blood drives from noon to 5 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 16, at the Windham Veterans Center, 35 Veterans Memorial Drive.

The Red Cross especially needs blood types O negative, O positive, B negative and A negative as well as platelets. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information, the Red Cross of Northern New England said in a press release. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment to give by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Everyone who donates in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

