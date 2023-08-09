Former Cumberland County District Attorney Stephanie Anderson has filed nomination papers to run for the Cape Elizbeth Town Council in the Nov. 7 election.

Two council seats will be on the November ballot. No other candidates had filed to run as of Wednesday. The seats up for election are now held by first-term Councilors Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan.

Also on the ballot will be two Cape Elizabeth School Board seats, currently held by first-term board members Jennifer McVeigh and Cynthia Voltz.

The deadline to submit nomination papers for verification is 5 p.m. Sept. 11.

