The American Red Cross, which reports a shortfall of about 25,000 blood donations so far this summer, will hold blood drives in Scarborough and South Portland this month.

The drives are scheduled for noon to 5 p.m. Aug. 24 at Saint Maximilian Kolbe Church, 150 Black Point Road, Scarborough; and from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Aug. 31 at the Portland Sheraton at Sable Oaks, 200 Sable Oaks Drive, South Portland.

The Red Cross especially needs donors with blood types of O negative, O positive, B negative and A negative as well as platelet donors. For those who don’t know their blood type, making a donation is an easy way to find out this important personal health information, the Red Cross of Northern New England said in a press release. The Red Cross will notify new donors of their blood type soon after they give.

Schedule an appointment by downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org or calling 1-800-733-2767. Those unable to find appointments in Scarborough and South Portland may find openings at other drives being held in August, including in neighboring Portland, Westbrook and Gorham.

Everyone who donates in August will receive a $10 e-gift card to a movie merchant of their choice.

