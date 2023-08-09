About Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson

Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson is the 14th President of the University of Southern Maine. She is an accomplished educator, scholar, and first-generation college student. For nearly twenty-five years, President Edmondson has fostered a student-focused model of higher education that prioritizes lasting community collaborations and inclusive excellence.

Before coming to USM, President Edmondson was a full professor in the College of Education at Penn State University, where she has served in a number of administrative leadership roles, including, most recently, as chancellor and chief academic officer of the Greater Allegheny campus.

As a scholar, President Edmondson focuses her research on education policy, rural education, teacher education, and popular culture. In addition to publication in numerous academic journals, she has authored eight books on subjects ranging from critical policy analysis to Jesse Owens to Jerry Garcia. She holds a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from Penn State.