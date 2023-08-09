Like A Boss is a live Q&A business event where you can hear insightful, first-hand accounts of the realities of running a business. Our CEO and Publisher Lisa DeSisto interviews local CEOs and business leaders for a behind the scenes look at their career paths, the ups and downs of running their businesses and the trends shaping them.
President of the University of Southern Maine, Jacqueline Edmondson will sit down with Portland Press Herald CEO Lisa DeSisto for a conversation at The Roux Institute at Northeastern University on Wednesday, September 27. Doors open at 7:45 a.m. Coffee and refreshments will be provided.
About Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson
Dr. Jacqueline Edmondson is the 14th President of the University of Southern Maine. She is an accomplished educator, scholar, and first-generation college student. For nearly twenty-five years, President Edmondson has fostered a student-focused model of higher education that prioritizes lasting community collaborations and inclusive excellence.
Before coming to USM, President Edmondson was a full professor in the College of Education at Penn State University, where she has served in a number of administrative leadership roles, including, most recently, as chancellor and chief academic officer of the Greater Allegheny campus.
As a scholar, President Edmondson focuses her research on education policy, rural education, teacher education, and popular culture. In addition to publication in numerous academic journals, she has authored eight books on subjects ranging from critical policy analysis to Jesse Owens to Jerry Garcia. She holds a PhD in Curriculum and Instruction from Penn State.
