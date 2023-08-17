Matthew grew up in the rural lakes region of Western Maine and now resides in Bridgton with his wife Emily and two young kiddos, daughter Rowan (6) and son Leo (3). Matt has played many roles in his life, Banker, Actor, Photographer and his recent favorite- Dad.

He currently works as the CFO of Oxbow Brewing Company and is so proud to get to work with such an incredible group of artists and creatives who truly care about the work they do and the people they do it with. As a photographer he is lucky to get to work with his wife Emily and her business Emily Delamater Photography, and photograph some of the best clients on the planet. And as an actor Matt feels so lucky that he gets to do this work that he loves, telling stories, while making his life in Maine. Favorite roles on Maine stages include Austin in True West, and Roland in Constellations with Sean Mewshaw and Space Gallery, Vladimir in Waiting For Godot with Fenix Theater and Fred & Ghost of Christmas Present in A Christmas Carol with Lewiston’s Public Theatre. Favorite recent film/tv roles include Joey D in the George Clooney directed, Amazon production of The Tender Bar, Joseph (guest star) in Season 10 of NBC’s Chicago PD, and Lloyd on HBO/Max’s season 2 of JULIA coming out later this year.

Matt also is the current president of The Norway Opera House Nonprofit Corp which is committed to renovating and revitalizing the beautiful Norway Opera House in downtown Norway Maine. With the goal of bringing art and performance back to it’s beautiful stage, the organization is committed to the preservation and economic development of one of Western Maine’s beautiful downtown gems that is the town of Norway and it’s Opera House. Grateful for every role he gets to play in life, Matt feels very lucky to continue to spend his days in Maine with his family pursuing his dreams and selfishly hoping his kiddos get to have the same luck of pursuing their own right here in our beautiful state.