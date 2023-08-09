WORCESTER — Boston Red Sox pitcher Garrett Whitlock reached 94.5 mph with his sinker and pitched 2 1/3 scoreless innings in a rehab outing for Triple-A Worcester at Polar Park on Wednesday. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out three.

“It was good to get back out there and just compete,” Whitlock said. “Ready to go.”

Boston Manager Alex Cora said earlier this week that Whitlock potentially could be activated Sunday if all goes well during his outing Wednesday. When will Whitlock know if he’s ready?

“When they tell me,” Whitlock said Wednesday. “I’m always going to want to go out there and pitch. So I’m going to let them tell me when I should and when I shouldn’t. In my head, I’ll be ready tomorrow. But I’m going to let the decision-makers who make those decisions do exactly that.”

He added that he’s trying not to rush the rehab process.

The righty has been on the 15-day injured list since July 4 because of an elbow bone bruise. He also missed 27 games earlier this season while on the IL because of right elbow ulnar neuritis.

Cora said Whitlock will be used as a multi-inning reliever when he’s activated. All of Whitlock’s 10 appearances this season have been starts. He has a 5.23 ERA and 1.32 WHIP.

Whitlock has been better as a reliever in his career thus far. He has a 2.24 ERA in 68 career relief appearances (112 2/3 innings) compared to a 4.76 ERA in 19 starts (90 2/3 innings).

Whitlock doesn’t care how the Red Sox use him.

“Who cares? As long as I get to play, that’s all that matters,” Whitlock said. “As long as I can contribute, as long as I can bring something to the team, I don’t care what I do.

“Whatever I can do to help,” Whitlock added. “Whatever that looks like, I’m just excited for that.”

WEDNESDAY’S GAMES

BREWERS 7, ROCKIES 6: Mark Canha scored the winning run in the bottom of the 10th inning on a throwing error by shortstop Ezequiel Tovar as NL Central-leading Milwaukee won at home.

Justin Lawrence (3-5) started the bottom of the 10th with a pitch-strike violation on Canha, who lined the next pitch to deep center for a ground-rule double that scored William Contreras and tied the game. Canha advanced on a groundout and scored an out later when Tovar short-hopped a throw to first on a ground ball off the bat of Andruw Monasterio.

Bryse Wilson (4-0) picked up the win despite allowing a run in the top of the 10th.

MARLINS 5, REDS 4: Josh Bell homered twice and drove in four runs, Bryan De La Cruz hit a go-ahead shot in the ninth and Miami rallied for a victory at Cincinnati.

Bell hit a game-tying three-run homer in the eighth inning before De La Cruz led off the ninth by going the opposite way to right field against Alexis Diaz (3-4).

Graham Ashcraft pitched seven impressive innings, and Christian Encarnacion-Strand homered and drove in three runs for the Reds, who have lost eight of their last nine games.

ATHLETICS 2, RANGERS 0: Freddy Tarnok threw four scoreless relief innings for his first MLB win as Oakland avoided a series sweep and snapped an eight-game winning streak for visiting Texas.

