HIGH SCHOOLS

Xander Barber, a recent Falmouth High graduate, was chosen as one of two winners of the United States Tennis Association’s National Junior Scholar Athlete Award.

In his one season playing for Falmouth after moving from North Carolina, Barber won the individual state singles championship and led the Navigators to the Class A team title. An incoming freshman at Dartmouth College, he’s currently ranked eighth nationally in the 18-and-under division.

SOCCER

MLS: Major League Soccer fans will have to wait a little longer for Lionel Messi’s first regular-season match with Inter Miami CF.

Messi’s first MLS match now is expected to be Saturday, Aug. 26 at the New York Red Bulls. Miami and Charlotte have postponed their match scheduled for Aug. 20 because both clubs have advanced to the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, and one of them will be playing on Aug. 19 in either the finals or third-place match.

ENGLAND: United States goalkeeper Matt Turner joined Nottingham Forest of the Premier League from Arsenal for a reported 10 million pounds ($12.75 million).

Turner has signed a four-year deal. He joined Arsenal in June last year from New England Revolution but saw no action in Premier League matches playing only in the Europa League and cup competitions.

GOLF

RYDER CUP: Rory McIlroy and Jon Rahm had their spots on the European team for the Ryder Cup confirmed.

McIlroy will be playing in his seventh straight Ryder Cup, while Rahm made the team for the third time in a row. Both secured their spots through the European Points List.

This year’s Ryder Cup matches will take place Sept. 29 to Oct. 1 at the Marco Simone Golf and Country Club outside Rome.

HOCKEY

NHL: The Arizona Coyotes said that owner Alex Meruelo has executed a letter of intent to buy a piece of land for a potential arena in Mesa, Arizona, a positive development for the team in its lengthy search to find a permanent home in the desert.

The move comes months after voters in Tempe rejected a referendum to construct an arena there. The Coyotes say they remain committed to building a privately funded rink and entertainment district and continue to explore other potential sites in the Phoenix area.

The Coyotes are going into their second season at 5,000-seat Mullett Arena on the campus of Arizona State University.

COLLEGES

OHIO STATE: Athletic Director Gene Smith, who has spent the past 18 years at Ohio State leading one of the largest and most successful athletic programs in the country, announced he will retire at the end of June next year.

A Cleveland native who played college football at Notre Dame, Smith became Ohio State’s athletic director in April 2005. He had previously been athletic director at Arizona State, Eastern Michigan and Iowa State.

