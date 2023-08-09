Scarborough Public Library is planning a retirement party for 45-year Director Nancy Crowell and has also launched Nancy’s Generator Fund in her honor.

The party will be held from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 10 at the library and include a buffet catered by Black Betty’s Bistro, live music and tributes. Tickets are $50 per person.

Donations to Nancy’s Generator Fund “will allow practical improvements, including a long overdue generator, ensuring the library can keep pace with the community’s evolving needs and that minds can stay open even when the lights are out at home,” according to the library.

To purchase tickets and learn more about the fund, go to scarboroughlibrary.org/retirement.

