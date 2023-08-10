The Gorham Police Department was recognized by the Maine Law Enforcement Accreditation Program Aug. 1 for modeling excellence in policy and procedure. From left: Shawn O’Leary of Dirigo Safety, a retired Winslow police chief; Gorham Deputy Police Chief Michael Nault; Maine Chiefs of Police Association Executive Director Ed Tolan; and Gorham Police Chief Christopher Sanborn. Gorham is one of only 23 departments of 132 in Maine to earn the accreditation. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Council and school board
seats on November ballot

Nomination papers for two Town Council seats and four School Committee seats are available at the Town Clerk’s Office. All are for three-year terms except for one single-year term on the School Committee.

Completed nominations must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Papers must have at least 35 signatures of registered voters, but no more than 50.

Expiring terms of councilors are those of Suzanne Phillips and Ronald Shepard. Available School Committee seats belong to James Brockman, Nicole Hudson and Chairperson Sarah Perkins. The vacant seat for one year was held by Darryl Wright, who moved away.

For more information, call the office of Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at 222-1670.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 15, 1973, that Elaine Robinson of School Street had returned home after visiting her mother in Waldoboro.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 3 that the U.S. public debt was $32,604,327,644,488.70.

Gorham House, a comprehensive living center, Aug. 3 honors its military veterans with a parade around the complex. Robert Lowell / American Journal

Members of local veterans’ posts also participated, aiding veterans in wheelchairs at Gorham House. Robert Lowell / American Journal

World War II veteran Fred Bliss was the parade grand marshal. Robert Lowell / American Journal

