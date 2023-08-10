Council and school board

seats on November ballot

Nomination papers for two Town Council seats and four School Committee seats are available at the Town Clerk’s Office. All are for three-year terms except for one single-year term on the School Committee.

Completed nominations must be returned no later than 5 p.m. Sept. 7. Papers must have at least 35 signatures of registered voters, but no more than 50.

Expiring terms of councilors are those of Suzanne Phillips and Ronald Shepard. Available School Committee seats belong to James Brockman, Nicole Hudson and Chairperson Sarah Perkins. The vacant seat for one year was held by Darryl Wright, who moved away.

For more information, call the office of Town Clerk Laurie Nordfors at 222-1670.

50 years ago

The American Journal reported on Aug. 15, 1973, that Elaine Robinson of School Street had returned home after visiting her mother in Waldoboro.

U.S. taxpayer debt

The U.S. Treasury Department reported on Aug. 3 that the U.S. public debt was $32,604,327,644,488.70.

