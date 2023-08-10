NEW HIRES

Nicholas DiMatteo joins Katahdin Trust as senior vice president of commercial services. DiMatteo is based out of the Scarborough branch of Katahdin Trust. Through this new role, he will supervise the commercial loan staff and service commercial accounts. With over 15 years of commercial banking experience, DiMatteo joins the seven-person commercial team in Scarborough, expanding Katahdin Trust’s southernmost branch.

The Brunswick Downtown Association announced Lynn Mansfield as its new executive director. Mansfield has over 27 years of experience in nonprofit management in the area and has a deep connection to the Brunswick area. She raised her children in neighboring Durham, with her kids graduating from Brunswick High School. Mansfield hopes to continue to foster a stronger connection between the Brunswick Downtown Association and local businesses and community stakeholders, working in the interests of the association’s members.

Sevee and Maher Engineers in Cumberland announced four professionals have joined its civil and environmental engineering consulting firm. Stephen Dyer and Jaime Madore join the team as engineers and Nicholas Sabatine and Aaron Martin join as geologists. Between all four, they have over 100 years of environmental consulting experience, including environmental site assessment, hydrogeological investigation, water and wastewater engineering and project management. Sevee and Maher Engineers is an environmental and civil engineering consulting firm with over 85 members working around the country.

Julia Clukey joins MMG Insurance Co. in Presque Isle as the vice president of people and engagement/human resources. Clukey has previously held leadership positions at General Electric, Wex, Wayfair, the United State Olympic and Paralympic Committee and VF Corp. In all of these organizations, she has worked in human resources and recruiting. In addition to human resource work, she was on the U.S. World Cup luge team from 2003 to 2015 and on the 2010 Olympic team.

PROMOTIONS

St. Paul the Apostle parish promoted Johanna Lake to the principal of All Saints Catholic School in Bangor. Lake most recently served as the assistant principal at All Saints. She holds a master’s degree in education leadership from the University of Maine Farmington and a B.A. in education from the University of Maine at Fort Kent and economics from the University of Western Ontario.

Woodard and Curran in Portland promoted Jeanna Long to the national digital innovation leader and Tami Ray-Ross to the national fiscal solutions leader, both new roles to the company. Long joined the group in April 2007 and has worked to use technology to improve business processes, decision-making, transparency and communication within the company using technology. Her experience with user-friendly web design has been the focus of her time at Woodard and Curran and will be a primary goal in her new role, with technological innovation as a main focus for the company. Ray-Ross joined the company in June 2018 with over 35 years of experience in grant and loan funding from state and federal governments and project funding and management. Her new role will build on these experiences at a larger scale, pushing for well-funded projects within the company nationally.

RECOGNITIONS

Bank of America announced that two Maine high school seniors were selected as student leaders, an eight-week paid summer internship with Bank of America that has students work with local nonprofits. Adelina Salianga interned with the Boys and Girls Club of Southern Maine. Salianga attends Casco Bay High School. She works as the treasurer of the Black Student Union and is a leader of the Youth Engagement Partners, which brings together three Portland Schools advocating for change within the school systems. Salianga also co-founded the Girls4Girls club bringing together young women to discuss modern issues faced by women internationally. Aidan Francis interned at United Way of Southern Maine and attends Deering High School. He is the president of the Gender and Sexuality Alliance, which focuses on advocacy for and education about the LGBTQ+ community. He also is the treasurer of the Model United Nations club and in the drama club. Francis was a part of the Maine Youth-led Justice program and has since been interested in restorative justice programs.

