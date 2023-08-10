Cycling enthusiast and Bowdoinham resident Ken Saindon has teamed up with town officials and local businesses to organize a charity bike ride to support the Bowdoinham Food Pantry.

This is the second charity ride Saindon has organized for his hometown, with the first ride taking place in 2020. Saindon said the event aids in combating food insecurity while bringing people together to experience Bowdoinham’s “scenic rolling hills, forests, and farmlands.”

“I love my town. There are people in my community who struggle with the cost of food, and I want to help,” said Saindon.

In 2021, the Bowdoinham Food Pantry distributed 55,310 pounds of food to residents in need. Last year, they distributed 83,825 — a nearly 52% increase. So far this year, the pantry has distributed over 38,000 pounds, with five months left to go in the year.

In response to the rapid increase in food insecurity, the Bowdoinham Food Pantry recently teamed up with Bowdoinham Community School to build “The Falcon Market,” a student pantry opening on campus this fall.

“Bowdoinham has an incredibly strong sense of community and Ken’s development of this event is a great example,” said Yvette Meunier, Bowdoinham’s director of planning and development. “We are also very fortunate to have other organizations pitch in like Merrymeeting Arts Center to help with keepsakes for the event and Three Robbers Pub to help fuel the ride. The folks at the pantry do incredible work and we are thrilled to see new ways to support their work.”

Bowdoinham Food Pantry Director Jennifer Stonebraker said she is thrilled about the event.

“The Pantry is incredibly grateful for Ken’s generous spirit and Yvette’s talent when putting an event together,” said Stonebraker. “We are so excited to welcome folks from near and far to enjoy the beauty of Bowdoinham.”

To register for the race, bikers can donate nonperishable food items or monetary donations. Riders can choose between a 10-, 24-, or 34-mile route and at the end, meet up at Three Robbers Pub for discounted beer and nachos.

The charity ride begins at the Bowdoinham Food Pantry at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 19.

For more information, visit bowdoinham.com.

