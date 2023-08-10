Eva M. Galgovitch

BATH – Eva M. Galgovitch passed away Aug. 3, 2023 at Winship Green in Bath from heart failure.

Per Eva’s request, there will be no funeral or memorial held. You may offer your condolences or share your memories at http://www.crosmanfuneralhome.com

Share your condolences, kind words and remembrances below. You must be logged into the website to comment. Subscribers, please login. Not a subscriber? Register to comment for free or subscribe to support our work.

Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.