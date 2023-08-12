A Brunswick man is facing federal charges in Texas for allegedly transporting undocumented immigrants.

The U.S. Marshals Service announced in a news release that 30-year-old Elliot Cordero Phylow was arrested Monday. He is charged with conspiracy to transport undocumented immigrants and transportation of undocumented immigrants.

The release said investigators “developed information that Phylow fled Texas and was currently in Maine.” Neither the release nor the available court documents include any further information about what allegations prompted the charges.

Records show Phylow had his arraignment in U.S. District Court in Portland on Tuesday, and a defense attorney appointed to represent him during that hearing did not respond to an email Saturday afternoon. Phylow will now be extradited back to Texas to be prosecuted there. Each charge carries a maximum penalty of a fine up to $250,000 and up to 10 years in prison.

