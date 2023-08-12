A hiker was taken to the hospital Friday after after being rescued from a trail in Falmouth, according to a news release.

Falmouth fire Chief Howard Rice Jr. said first responders received a call about the injured hiker at 10:30 a.m. Friday. Near Blackstrap Hill Preserve on Blackstrap Road, they met a friend of the injured person, and that friend was able to tell them where to go and connect them with the hiker by cellphone.

Officials said the response was complicated by flooding, slippery conditions and an overflowing stream caused by recent rain. The news release said the person was roughly 2 miles into the trail system, and rescuers found the area was too wet for a utility terrain vehicle. They made their way on foot to the patient and transported them to an ambulance using a wheel and stokes basket just before 1 p.m.

The news release did not identify the hiker or the nature of their injuries. The department did not return a message Saturday afternoon seeking an update on the person’s condition.

“Chief Rice commended the crews for their work and cited the recent rain as causing delays in accessing and extricating the patient from the trail system,” the release said.

