ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Damar Hamlin reached another major milestone in his return to football by suiting up for Buffalo’s preseason opener against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday.

It didn’t take very long for the Bills safety to make an impact in his first appearance in a competitive setting since going into cardiac arrest and needing to be resuscitated on the field during a game at Cincinnati on Jan. 2.

On his fourth defensive snap, Hamlin crashed the line and brought down running back Evan Hull for no gain in preventing the Colts from converting a fourth-and-1 at the Buffalo 40. Hamlin was initially credited with an assist on the tackle, before being awarded a solo tackle in a game the Bills went on to win 23-19.

On Buffalo’s next defensive series, Hamlin made tackles on back-to-back plays, with a cheer going up from the crowd each time his name was mentioned.

Hamlin was part of Buffalo’s kickoff coverage unit following James Cook’s 8-yard TD run 3:22 into the game.

Overall, Hamlin appeared in two-plus defensive series overlapping the first and second quarters, and was credited with three tackles. He spent the second half watching from the sideline in his pads while wearing running shoes.

What seemed unfathomable in those frightening first moments, and the nine-day stay in two hospitals that followed, has approached reality for the 25-year-old Hamlin, who announced in April that he planned to resume his playing career after being medically cleared to return.

Since then, the Bills have eased Hamlin back on the field, starting with him taking part in individual drills in May, followed by team drills a week later. Two weeks ago, the third-year safety took another major step by experiencing his first thud of a hit in the Bills’ first full-padded practice of training camp.

BEARS 23, TITANS 17: Justin Fields threw touchdown passes to prized newcomer DJ Moore and Khalil Herbert on Chicago’s first two possessions, then watched as the Bears beat Tennessee in Chicago in the teams’ preseason opener.

The Bears envisioned big plays in the passing game when they acquired Moore in a blockbuster trade with the Carolina Panthers. They got one from their new receiver, though it didn’t happen on a long throw.

Moore and Herbert turned short passes into sprints to the end zone against a second-string defense after Tennessee’s Malik Willis led the Titans on a 75-yard touchdown drive to start the game.

NOTES

BROWNS: For the second straight year, Cleveland Browns linebacker Jacob Phillips has suffered a season-ending pectoral injury.

Coach Kevin Stefanski said Phillips tore the chest muscle during Friday night’s preseason loss to the Washington Commanders. Phillips, a third-round pick in 2020 from LSU, sustained a similar injury during the 2022 regular season against Baltimore.

Stefanski said the latest injury is on the opposite side from last season.

The 24-year-old Phillips went to the locker room in the third quarter Friday night. He will undergo surgery.

Phillips has shown promise when he’s been healthy. However, he’s been limited to just 20 games over the past three seasons due to injuries.

He was listed as a backup on Cleveland’s latest depth chart behind Anthony Walker Jr. and Sione Takiki, who are both coming back from season-ending injuries in 2022.

GIANTS: If anything came out of their first preseason game, New York found out quickly the draft picks it was counting on are ready for prime time.

Cornerback Deonte Banks, center John-Michael Schmitz – their top two picks – and cornerback Tre Hawkins all showed flashes in the Detroit Lions’ 21-16 win over New York on Friday night.

The Giants are hoping Banks, the 24th pick in the draft, is ready to take on a starting role opposite veteran Adoree Jackson. He has shown he can handle the job in training camp and he held his own against the backups the Lions had starting.

Banks played 37 snaps, the same as Hawkins, and had one tackle. Hawkins finished with five tackles.

