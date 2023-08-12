AUTO RACING

Scott Dixon overcame a first-lap spin and then held off hard-charging Graham Rahal over the final 10 laps to win Indianapolis Grand Prix on Saturday by 0.4779 seconds.

Dixon extended his record to 19 consecutive seasons with a win. The victory on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway was the first of the season for Dixon, who passed Tony Kanaan when he started the race for most consecutive starts. His streak of 319 consecutive races began in 2004, and have all been done with team owner Chip Ganassi.

Rahal controlled most of the race after winning his first pole in six years Friday, but Dixon inherited the lead when Rahal pitted with 23 laps to go. Rahal closed to within 0.2689 seconds with two laps remaining but couldn’t overtake Dixon.

Pato O’Ward, Christian Lundgaard and Alexander Rossi rounded out the top five.

SOCCER

ENGLAND: After Arsenal left fans standing in line for an extra 30 minutes to get into the stadium, Gabriel Martinelli and Bukayo Saka proved they were worth the wait.

Arsenal’s two star wingers lit up the opening of the Premier League season with an audacious assist and a curling long-range strike that helped the team start the campaign with a 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest.

The day got off to an embarrassing start, though, as Arsenal’s new digital ticketing system caused the start of the match to be delayed, as tens of thousands of angry fans were unable to get into the stadium in time for the scheduled kickoff.

• Newcastle showed it is ready to build on last season’s top-four finish by dismantling visiting Aston Villa, 5-1.

Alexander Isak scored twice in a victory that could have been even bigger if not for a number of saves by Villa goalkeeper Emi Martinez, as Newcastle dominated a game between two sides that exceeded expectations last season.

GERMANY: Harry Kane was denied a long-awaited trophy in his first game with Bayern Munich after his team lost 3-0 to Leipzig in the German Super Cup.

On the same day he signed with Bayern after leaving Tottenham of the English Premier League, Kane came on as a substitute in the 64th minute with his team trailing 2-0 but could do little to turn the game around.

FRANCE: French forward Ousmane Dembélé joined Paris Saint-Germain after Barcelona agreed to a transfer deal worth 50.4 million euros ($55.2 million) for the explosive winger.

Dembélé’s arrival to PSG on a five-year contract comes amid speculation that Neymar could be on his way out. The French powerhouse also faces uncertainty over the future of star striker Kylian Mbappé.

BASKETBALL

WORLD CUP: Anthony Edwards led a balanced effort with 15 points, Jalen Brunson added 11 points and eight assists, and the U.S. beat Slovenia 92-62 in an exhibition game in Malaga, Spain.

Slovenia guard Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks was held out as a precaution after a minor injury in his previous game.

