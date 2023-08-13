FICTION
Hardcover
1. “Tom Lake,” by Ann Patchett (Harper)
2. “The Covenant of Water,” by Abraham Verghese (Grove Press)
3. “Somebody’s Fool,” by Richard Russo (Knopf)
4. “Demon Copperhead,” by Barbara Kingsolver (Harper)
5. “The Five-Star Weekend,” by Elin Hilderbrand (Little Brown)
6. “Lessons In Chemistry,” by Bonnie Garmus (Doubleday)
7. “The Only One Left,” by Riley Sager (Dutton)
8. “Dead Man’s Wake,” by Paul Doiron (Minotaur Books)
9. “Hang the Moon,” by Jeannette Walls (Scribner Book Company)
10. “The Fourth Wing,” by Rebecca Yarros (Entangled/ Red Tower Books)
Paperback
1. “Just East of Nowhere,” by Scot Lehigh (Islandport)
2. “The Midnight Library,” by Matt Haig (Penguin Library)
3. “The Song of Achilles,” by Madeline Miller (Ecco)
4. “When We Were Birds,” by Ayanna Lloyd Banwo (Knopf)
5. “Trust,” by Hernan Diaz (Riverhead)
6. “Fresh Water for Flowers,” by Valerie Perrin (Europa)
7. “Cutting for Stone,” by Abraham Verghese (Vintage)
8. “The Midcoast,” by Adam White (Hogarth Press)
9. “It Ends With Us,” by Colleen Hoover (Atria Books)
10. “A World of Curiosities,” by Louise Penny (Minotaur)
NONFICTION
Hardcover
1. “The Wager,” by David Grann (Doubleday Books)
2. “The Art Thief,” by Michael Finkel (Knopf)
3. “Outlive,” by Peter Attia (Harmony)
4. “Blueberries for Sal Cookbook,” by Robert McCloskey (Clarkson Potter)
5. “Poverty,” by Matthew Desmond (Crown)
6. “The Creative Act,” by Rick Rubin (Penguin Press)
7. “Magnolia Table Vol 3,” by Joanna Gaines (William Morrow & Co)
8. “Atomic Habits,” by James Clear (Avery)
9. “The Book of Charlie,” by David Von Drehle (Simon & Schuster)
10. “What An Owl Knows,” by Jennifer Ackerman (Penguin Press)
Paperback
1. “Killers of the Flower Moon,” by David Grann (Knopf)
2. “American Prometheus,” by Kai Bird & Martin Sherwin (Vintage)
3. “Crying in H Mart,” by Michelle Zauner (Vintage)
4. “Braiding Sweetgrass,” by Robin Wall Kimmerer (Milkweed)
5. “Entangled Life,” by Merlin Sheldrake (Random House)
6. “Solito,” by Javier Zamora (Hogarth)
7. “Bittersweet,” by Susan Cain (Crown)
9. “All About Love,” by bell hooks (Morrow)
10. “Dopamine Nation,” by Dr. Anna Lembke (Dutton)
— Nonesuch Books & More, South Portland
