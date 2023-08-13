“I’m a fan of hard science fiction books. I recently discovered S.J. Morden. His book ‘No Way’ (the sequel to ‘One Way’) is fantastic, both as a sequel and as a stand-alone story. The plot is original, and the science is plausible. ‘No Way’ begins with a man stranded on Mars after being tricked into building a base by a greedy company under contract to NASA. He’s the remaining member of a group of convicts and a supervisor who were brought to Mars for the job. He discovers that the job was not at all what he was told, and he faces a decision with the arrival of the NASA team. The story has many interesting plot twists and the intra- and interpersonal struggles one would expect among people so far from home. I am looking forward to finishing it and reading more of his books.” — MARK FOLLANSBEE, Scarborough

Mainers, please email to tell us about the book on your bedside table. In a paragraph or two, describe the book and be sure to tell us what drew you to it. Do your reading habits lighten up in summertime? Is the book on your nightstand a devour-in-a-single-afternoon beach read or a long, leisurely read you can delve into on long summer afternoons? We want to hear what you are reading and why. Send your selection to pgrodinsky@pressherald.com, and we may use it as a future Bedside Table.

