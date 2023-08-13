A Portland man was arrested early Sunday morning after he allegedly stabbed a member of a Northern Light ambulance crew at a convenience store in Bangor.

Bangor police in a release identified the suspect as 37-year-old Justin Hill of Portland. The victim told police that Hill was a stranger and that he did not know what motivated Hill to attack him.

The stabbing took place around 2:30 a.m. Sunday at the Circle K convenience store on Odlin Road in Bangor. When police officers arrived, they encountered Hill on the ground, where he was being restrained by a person who witnessed the incident.

The victim, whose name is not being released, was transported to a hospital, where he was treated for cuts to his head and hand.

Police arrested Hill and transported him to the Penobscot County Jail, where he was charged with aggravated assault, a Class B felony.

