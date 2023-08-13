An accident apparently involving several vehicles was reported on Interstate 295 in Freeport on Sunday afternoon.

A Maine State Police dispatcher confirmed that there had been an accident, but was unable to provide more details and referred all questions to Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Ambulances were sent to the scene at mile marker 23 in Freeport. Crews from the Brunswick and Yarmouth fire departments responded.

The accident took place just before 4 p.m. Sunday.

This story will be updated.

