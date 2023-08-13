LEWISTON — A car burst into flames after it was struck by another vehicle during heavy rain Sunday afternoon on the northbound side of Interstate 95 in Lewiston, according to police.

A Subaru was traveling in the left lane around 2:06 p.m. at mile marker 79 when its driver lost control of the vehicle in heavy rain and collided with another Subaru in the right lane, Maine State Police said in a news release. The first Subaru struck the concrete median barrier coming to a rest half in the right and breakdown lanes. After the driver of the first Subaru escaped their vehicle, it burst into flames.

The driver of the first Subaru escaped without injury. The driver of the second Subaru had minor injuries, but was not transported to the hospital.

Related Get updates via Breaking News email

Police said heavy rainfall at the time made visibility extremely poor. The crash remains under investigation.

The crash disrupted northbound traffic with closures to the right lane, and a brief closure to all traffic, until just before 3:27 p.m.

Auburn Fire and Rescue assisted state police.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: