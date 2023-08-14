Don Campbell’s Flotilla to Fight Cancer

1 p.m. Saturday. Water off Cow Island in Casco Bay. Donations to Maine Cancer Foundation appreciated. doncampbellmusic.com

Singer-songwriter Don Campbell is teaming up with WPOR 101.9 to present a live performance from a boat to raise funds for the Maine Cancer Foundation. Make your way in a boat or kayak to the waters near Cow Island, just past Great Diamond Island, and drop anchor/stay put. Campbell and his band will play a set of rock and country covers and originals, and you’ll also hear from the duo 12/OC and likely a few other acts. The goal is to raise $50,000, and you can make a splash by donating even if you can’t make it to show.

River Jam Festival

Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday. Mechanics Park, Water and Main streets, Biddeford, free. heartofbiddeford.org

Biddeford’s the place to be on Saturday because the River Jam Festival is jam packed with all sorts of music, entertainment and food. From potato sack races to mingling with dinosaurs, boat races and rides, a watery obstacle course, fireworks and hitting the food trucks and beer and wine garden, River Jam’s got it all. The best part is the entertainment, where you’ll be exposed to all sorts of live, local music along with a magic show and dance performance. The band lineup consists of Acoustic Nomads, Rigometrics, Michael Corleto, Jospeh Gallant, Dean Ford and Coyote Island. And head to Biddeford the night before for Fringe Fest from 5-9 p.m., where you’ll see experimental performances and exhibits along Main Street.

Dam Jam Revival

3-8:30 p.m. Sunday. Bicentennial Park, Denmark, $25, 12 and under free. denmarkarts.org

Bring the whole family or a gaggle of friends and head to Bicentennial Park in Denmark for an afternoon and early evening of music, food and kids’ activities. The Dam Jam Revival features performances by bluegrass band Breakin’ Strings, blues and roots guitarist Samuel James, and rock and Americana songs from Jonathan Sarty & The Cold River Band. Kids will enjoy the Fabtabulous ArtVan, Neveah Dance Circus, face painting and roaming artists, along with make-your-own T-shirts, spin art and make-your-own instruments. Every half hour, children’s author Donna Seim will do a reading. Adults can attend workshops in wildlife wood-carving and guitar-making. Food trucks and a coffee truck will keep everyone satiated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »