Friday through Sunday. Simard-Payne Memorial Park, Lewiston. greatfallsballoonfestival.org

Boo-Loon-Bash is the spooky theme of this year’s Great Falls Balloon Festival, so keep your eyes on the sky for ghosts, witches and other assorted marvels. Whether you splurge for a balloon ride or stay on terra firma, the festival is a real gas, with carnival rides, live music, plenty of food and a Friday night light show, courtesy of grounded balloons with lit burners that make for a stunning visual. Sunday is Family Fun Day, with face painting, cheering demonstrations, hay rides, and a bunch of other activities from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Artascope Fine Art & Craft Show

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Bickford Outdoor Pavilion, Main Street, Yarmouth. artascope.org

There’s a wonderful reason to head to Yarmouth on Saturday. The Artascope Fine Art & Craft Show features the works of more than 15 artists and makers. The offerings include hand-crafted jewelry, ceramics, tea towels, greeting cards, prints, knits, home goods, and much more. You’ll also hear music from singer-songwriter Diana Hansen and can grab lunch from Uncle Sean’s Fish & Chips food truck. Shop. Listen. Eat. Sounds like a pretty good Saturday.

‘Love & Lobsters’

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 3 p.m. Sunday. Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport, $20 in advance, $24 at the door, $10 students in advance, $14 at the door. fcponline.org

Get cracking on getting tickets to see the romantic musical “Love & Lobsters.” The show is being presented in memory of the writer and musician John Linscott, who wrote the tasty tune “Whoopie Pie,” which you’ll hear during the performance. “Love & Lobsters” stars Peter Nicoll, Melissa Allen and L. John Van Norden, and features a hand-painted backdrop replica of Five Islands Harbor. The story centers around the character of Laura, who says so long to New York City and hello to a small Maine town, where she encounters both the crustaceans and Cupid.

Maine Voices Live with Cindy Williams and Pat Callaghan

7 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 22. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $10, free for Portland Press Herald subscribers (registration required). pressherald.com

Spend an evening hearing Press Herald reporter Ray Routhier chat with former longtime News Center Maine anchors Cindy Williams and Pat Callaghan. Callaghan started in 1979 and worked at the station for 43 years. Williams joined the team a decade later and was there for 32 years. Between them, multiple awards were won, and they covered decades worth of huge stories in the state of Maine.

