SACO — Judith “Noni” Turner, of Saco, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, at the age of 80, following a brief illness.

She was born in Chicago, Illinois on Nov. 11, 1942, a daughter of Edward and Alice (Beamesderfer) Hendrickson. Noni married her beloved husband, William Turner, on Feb. 2, 1963. The young couple began their lives together in Wheeling, Illinois, where they raised their three beautiful daughters, Susan, Deborah and Sandra.

While living in Wheeling, Noni was very involved with her church. She also enjoyed cross-stitching and quilting blankets, many of which she would donate to local retirement homes. Bill and Judy enjoyed traveling with lifelong friends. After retirement, they bought a house in Lake Villa and again made new friends in their Winddance community.

After her husband passed away, Noni moved to Saco where she made many, many dear friends. She loved to travel to various parts of the United States to visit her kids and grandkids.

Of all the things Noni valued and considered precious there was nothing she cherished more than her family. She spent her last years focused on her grandchildren and all their activities. She never missed a birthday, an anniversary, or a reason to celebrate the love she had for her family. She will be sadly missed by many.

She was predeceased by her husband William Turner of 49 years; by her daughter Patricia Turner, and by her sister Merle Glime.

She is survived by three daughters Susan Pigney (William), Deborah Dunne-Anderson (Pete), and Sandra Sulikowski; by her grandchildren Josh Pigney, Meghan Goodsell (Cory), Jenna Cousins (Andrew), Ireland Dunne, Emily Dunne, Paiten Sulilowski, Addisen Sulikowski, Kendall Sulikowski, Lonnie Anderson, and Ian Anderson; by two great-grandchildren Graham and Parker Goodsell; and by her sister Donna Flood; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life will be held in both Maine and Illinois; date and location to be determined.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made in Noni’s name to the American Lung Association : https://www.lung.org/

