FALMOUTH — Solange Marie (Roberge) Waterhouse, 81, passed away on Aug. 7, 2023, after battling Alzheimer’s for more than seven years.

She was a New Year’s Baby, born on Dec. 31, 1941, to Liliane and Adrien Roberge. She was one of six girls born to dairy farmers on Barra Road in Biddeford. Her father wasn’t sure how useful having all girls were for the hard work needed to run a dairy farm, but they mucked stalls, milked cows, and did all the work necessary to keep it running like champs. Work was work, and it got done.

Solange received an 8th-grade education, which was not uncommon in those days, and went to directly to work. Her first paying job was at Fishman on Main Street in Biddeford. She took time off to have children and returned to work in the shoe manufacturing industry locally as they got older. She was a hard worker and knew her jobs well.

On July 2, 1960, Solange married Raymond Albert Waterhouse from Saco. He passed away on April 13, 2023. Ray had been in foster homes during his younger years and lived at Sweetser Children’s Home later. They started their family right away, lived in various places locally, and ended up buying the home in Saco that he had lived in after being adopted. It was the perfect place in a nice neighborhood to raise a growing family. He had many memories there, and it meant a lot to him to be able to go back and have that house for his own family.

With five sisters, plus their husbands and children, the holidays were big events. Barbeques, going to the lake, Christmas and Thanksgiving, celebrating New Year’s, getting everyone together was sure to be lively. Hers was a family that enjoyed a good laugh and there were plenty of those.

Solange was a full-time Mom; she did the ‘room mother’ role for when the children were in the elementary grades. Back then, that meant baking goodies for classroom parties and such and other tasks the teacher may have needed help with. All four kids were involved in sports and Little League was a big deal, having three boys playing on the same team that Ray coached. Hot dogs at the canteen were a staple many nights and weekends during games. She did kid birthday parties when the kids were young and passed out her favorites for Trick or Treat just in case there was leftovers – chocolate items.

Knitting was something Solange loved to do. She made the kids beautiful sweaters to start school each fall that always got huge compliments from teachers. She was very talented and proud of her work. Later in life, as arthritis in her hands became a problem, she was unable to continue.

In Solange’s later years, she loved peace and quiet, a schedule, reading celebrity autobiographies, watching Hallmark movies and the Golden Girls. She got her granddaughter, Danielle, hooked on the Golden Girls when she was around 11 years old. Danielle called Solange ‘Sophia’ instead of ‘Memere’ after that. Spot on.

Solange was very well cared for and loved by an exceptional staff during her time at Sedgewood Commons. The family was very blessed to have been able to place her there when it was clear that she needed 24-hour care. There were many bumps in the road as the Alzheimer’s progressed. It is not a disease for the faint of heart. Families having to watch as they lose their loved one to oblivion is brutal and heartbreaking.

Loved ones left behind with Solange’s passing are her children, Pamela Payeur and her husband Michael, Scott and his love Nancy Gaudette, and sons Ray and Dana. Grandchildren are Danielle Payeur, Mike Payeur and his wife Lindsay, and Jonathan. Great-grandchildren are Jonathan, Layla, Noah, and Levi.

Hope Memorial Chapel and the family will hold a graveside service for Solange on Saturday, Aug. 26, at Laurel Hill Cemetery in Saco at 11 a.m/. All are welcome.

Please use the very first entrance to the cemetery. We will be located to your left almost immediately as you pull in.

Hope Memorial Chapel is respectfully handling Mrs. Waterhouse’s arrangements.

