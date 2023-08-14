It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Michael Demmons on Aug. 9, 2023. Born on Dec. 17, 1971, at Webber Hospital in Biddeford, Michael was 51 years old.

Michael was a beacon of love, warmth, and laughter. He deeply cherished his three beloved daughters: Madison, Mckenna, and Dakotah, and he embraced his stepdaughters, Angelina and Sofia, with unwavering love. The love story he shared with his wife, Marina, was one of profound depth, devotion, and understanding.

Gifted with an enormous talent for graphic design, Michael was also passionately involved in his CrossFit community. He was active in many community pursuits, coaching various sports, and notably organizing the Homecoming dance during Covid. Michael will be remembered not just for the challenges he faced, but for his immense love, his joyful spirit, and the countless memories he created with those fortunate enough to know him.

In addition to his loving wife and daughters, Michael is survived by his parents, Gary and Cheryl Demmons, his brother David, sister-in-law Lisa, nieces Madelyn and Brittany, and nephews Mike and Matt.

A Celebration of Life service will be held on Aug. 20 at 1 p.m. at the Ocean View Cemetery, 1485 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090. A reception will follow immediately at Village by the Sea, Maine Ball Room, 1373 Post Road, Wells, ME 04090.

Please join us in remembering Michael and celebrating the love and joy he brought into our lives.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: