KENNEBUNK – After completion of a nationwide search, the Kennebunk Light and Power District Board of Trustees announced that Anna Henderson is its unanimous choice to be the district’s next general manager and treasurer. The announcement was made in an Aug. 10 news release.

At a meeting on Aug. 9, the board of trustees voted to enter into a five-year employment agreement

with Henderson.

Henderson resides in Anchorage, Alaska, and has held various positions spanning 15 years within the city of Anchorage, including general manager of Municipal Light & Power and Anchorage city manager.

She holds a bachelor of business administration degree from the University of Alaska Anchorage. Henderson will assume her duties as general manager and treasurer on Sept. 1.

The board of trustees was assisted in its search by Don Gerrish of Eaton Peabody Consulting Group.

