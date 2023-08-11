Carolynne Gail MacDonald, 88, most recently living at St. Andre Healthcare facility in Biddeford, passed peacefully on Aug. 7.

Carolynne was born July 17, 1935, in Ashland, Maine, and lived her childhood in Portage Lake, Maine, where she went to school and worked for her father at Red River Sporting Camps. She attended Ashland High School and Husson College in Bangor, where she met her future husband, David “Red” MacDonald. They were married and lived most of their lives in Lamoine, Maine, where she never tired of staring out at and occasionally floating around in her beloved Frenchman Bay.

Carolynne lived a full and happy life, working as a bookkeeper and spending time with her family and the many friends and neighbors that she adored.

Carolynne was predeceased by her husband, “Red,” in 2008. She is survived by her sister Janice from Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, her son David, from Old Saybrook, Connecticut, and his daughters Marissa and Jennifer, her son Brian, his wife Susan and two sons, Conner and Quinn from Kennebunkport, along with many nieces, nephews and their families.

She will forever be remembered, by all that knew her, for her quiet demeanor and her quick wit and sense of humor, her love of dancing, and of course her “interesting” concoctions in the kitchen.

In lieu of a formal funeral service, she will be reunited with her late husband where they will rest together for eternity in the waters of Frenchman Bay. There will be a small gathering of family and friends at a future date and time for this service.

