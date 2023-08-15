A woman was trapped between two cars in a Hannaford parking lot after a multi-vehicle crash Monday afternoon, according to Yarmouth Police.

She was loading groceries into her parked car when the driver of a 2017 GMC Terrain lost control of their vehicle, the police department wrote on Facebook. The driver went over a granite curb, struck a shopping cart corral and hit three parked vehicles, including the woman’s car.

The crash “forced” one of the parked cars into the woman’s, police wrote, trapping her between the vehicles.

Police wrote they had to use a hydraulic tool, knows as the “Jaws of Life,” to pull the cars apart and free the woman. She was transported Monday to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery. Police said there were no other injuries.

Yarmouth Police and Fire Rescue did not respond to voice messages Tuesday morning. They did not identify the woman or the driver.

