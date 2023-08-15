WESTFIELD, Ind. — Anthony Richardson’s first NFL start convinced the Indianapolis Colts that he’s ready to keep the job.

On Tuesday, three days after the fourth overall draft pick made his pro debut at Buffalo, Coach Shane Steichen ended the suspense by naming Richardson the Colts’ opening day starter.

Richardson’s regular-season debut, on Sept. 10 against Jacksonville, will mark the seventh straight year Indy has had a different Week 1 starter. It began when Scott Tolzien replaced the injured Andrew Luck in 2017. The Colts are hoping Richardson’s ascent to the No. 1 spot on the depth chart ends the revolving door.

“I just started working my tail off every day,” Richardson said. “I didn’t want to come here and make it seem like everything was handed to me because it definitely shouldn’t be.”

When the Colts reported to training camp on July 25, GM Chris Ballard insisted the team wouldn’t rush Richardson onto the field. Instead, Indy wanted to make sure the rookie was ready to play.

Richardson opened camp splitting first-team snaps with veteran Gardner Minshew but worked most of last week with the starters. Minshew signed with Indy as a free agent during the offseason.

On Thursday, Steichen told reporters Richardson would start the preseason opener as the competition continued. But after reviewing Saturday’s footage, Steichen informed Richardson and Minshew of his decision Monday night.

Richardson was 7 of 12 with 67 yards and one interception — on his third pass attempt — against the Bills, who didn’t play many starters. The 6-foot-4, 244-pound former Florida star also had two carries for seven yards, though his longest run of the day was called back on a holding call.

BILLS: Recently signed offensive tackle Brandon Shell was not present at practice with the team announcing the 31-year-old intends to retire after seven NFL seasons.

Shell, who was placed on the reserve-retired list, signed with the Bills on June 1 and was considered the primary backup to starting right guard Spencer Brown on the team’s depth chart. His departure thins Buffalo’s veteran depth at the position, leaving the team with only two backup tackles with NFL experience — sixth-year player David Quessenberry and Tommy Doyle, who is entering his third season.

SEAHAWKS: The Seattle Seahawks activated linebacker Jordyn Brooks off the physically unable to perform list, less than eight months after he suffered a major knee injury.

Brooks’ return instantly boosts Seattle’s linebacker group, which has already seen the return of Bobby Wagner and the addition of Devin Bush this offseason.

Brooks suffered a torn ACL in his right knee on Jan. 1 in a game against the New York Jets.

JETS: Breece Hall never doubted he’d be back on the practice field this summer. His confidence and optimism were certainly tested during his 10-month journey from a surgically repaired knee.

“It was definitely bittersweet, really frustrating, like a little bit of everything,” the New York Jets’ second-year running back said after being activated from the physically unable to perform list — a day after the team agreed to terms on a one-year deal with Dalvin Cook.

Hall was carted off the field in Denver in Week 7 last season after tearing the ACL and injuring the meniscus in his left knee in the second quarter of the Jets’ 16-9 victory — ending a promising rookie season.

He has been working his way back to health throughout the offseason, and the Jets maintained optimism Hall would be ready to play in the season opener against Buffalo on Sept. 11. His return to practice is a big step toward that happening.

BROWNS: Defensive end Myles Garrett took part in individual drills a day after he left the field with a foot issue in the first of two joint practices with the Philadelphia Eagles.

Garrett, who matched his team single-season record of 16 sacks in 2022, walked off Monday midway through the workout with an unspecified foot injury. Coach Kevin Stefanski said Garrett would be held out of any team drills against the defending NFC champions.

CHIEFS: The Kansas City Chiefs decided to place tight end Jody Fortson on season-ending injured reserve, then proceeded to lose to injuries three wide receivers who were competing for a job when they returned to practice following their preseason opener.

The Chiefs have had high hopes that Fortson, a former college wide receiver, could develop into a pass-catching tight end to pair with Travis Kelce. But the perennial training camp star has been slowed by injuries when the regular season rolls around, missing most of the 2021 season with a torn Achilles tendon and time last year with elbow and quad injuries.

He has appeared in 19 games with 14 catches for 155 yards and two touchdowns over the past two years.

Meanwhile, the Chiefs lost wide receivers Nikko Remigio to a dislocated shoulder, Justyn Ross to knee and hamstring troubles and Ihmir Smith-Marsette to a groin injury as they began their final week of camp at Missouri Western State University.

