Camden native Cole Anderson shot a 2-under 69 at Cherry Hills Country Club in Cherry Hills Valley, Colorado, in the second round of the U.S. Amateur and was in good position to advance to match play, which begins Wednesday.

Anderson birdied two holes and parred the others for a two-day total of 141. The projected cut was 144 with many golfers still on the course.

This is Anderson’s second trip to the Amateur. He failed to make the cut in 2017 at Los Angeles.

NBA: The first basket of the NBA’s inaugural In-Season Tournament likely will be made in Indianapolis.

The league unveiled the 60-game schedule for group play of the new event — with the first game set to be Cleveland visiting Indiana on Nov. 3, the opener of what is scheduled to be seven games on that first night of matchups.

Each team will play four games in the group stage, with the winners of the six groups and two wild-card teams moving on to the single-elimination quarterfinals.

At stake: about $18 million in prize money. The tournament payouts for players on standard contracts will be $500,000 apiece for those on the winning team, $200,000 apiece for those on the runner-up, $100,000 apiece for those on the teams that lose semifinal games and $50,000 for those on the teams that lose in the quarterfinals.

The Boston Celtics are in the East Group C with Brooklyn, Toronto, Chicago and Orlando. Boston’s first four games: Nov. 10 vs. Brooklyn, Nov. 17 at Toronto, Nov. 24 at Orlando and Nov. 28 vs. Chicago.

Quarterfinals will be played on Dec. 4 and Dec. 5. The semifinals are in Las Vegas on Dec. 7, and the championship game is there on Dec. 9.

Every tournament game will count as a regular-season game in the standings — except for the championship game.

Teams will get their regular-season schedules and national broadcast schedules on Thursday.

• Kristaps Porzingis revealed that he’s dealing with plantar fasciitis in his foot, and the new Celtics’ big man will not play for his native Latvia in the upcoming FIBA World Cup.

Porzingis made an announcement on his X (formerly Twitter) account that the decision was made after multiple tests of the foot.

NHL: The Detroit Red Wings acquired defenseman Jeff Petry from the Montreal Canadiens, a trade that gives them another veteran player late in a busy offseason of additions.

Detroit got Petry at less than half his salary, just over $2.3 million for each of the next two seasons, in exchange for a conditional 2025 fourth-round pick and 24-year-old defenseman Gustav Lindstrom.

• The Carolina Hurricanes have extended the lease at their arena in Raleigh for 20 years through the 2043-44 NHL season.

The extension comes with major renovations to the building and development of the land around it into a dining and entertainment district with multifamily homes, a hotel and a separate music venue.

INDYCAR: Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing parted with driver Jack Harvey and will put Conor Daly in its No. 30 car when the IndyCar Series resumes its season Aug. 27 at World Wide Technology Raceway near St. Louis.

The team has not announced a driver for the final two races at Portland on Sept. 3 and Laguna Seca the following weekend.

Harvey joined RLL last season but has never finished better than 10th in any race. In fact, his only podium in 79 starts in the IndyCar Series was third on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course in 2019 for Meyer Shank Racing.

MLS: Longtime Sheffield forward Billy Sharp joined the LA Galaxy for the rest of the season.

The Galaxy announced the signing of the 37-year-old Sharp. The deal includes a club option for 2024.

Sharp is the top goal scorer in the history of the second-tier English Football League Championship, scoring 130 times in 399 appearances. After shorter stints with Sheffield early in his career, he spent the past eight seasons with the Blades during their rise from third-tier League One to the Premier League.

• Lionel Messi keeps scoring goals, and Inter Miami keeps winning games.

Messi ripped a shot from 30 yards past three Philadelphia defenders in the 20th minute that made fans who paid a record price for soccer tickets in the Philly area rejoice, and Inter Miami beat the Union 4-1 in a Leagues Cup semifinal.

The seven-time Ballon d’Or winner scored his ninth goal in six matches with his new team in front of a crowd that pushed 20,000 fans, with ticket prices soaring past $1,000 on the secondary market.

ESPN: ESPN and host Sage Steele have settled a lawsuit she filed after being disciplined for comments she made about the company’s policy requiring employees to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Steele posted on social media that she is leaving the Bristol, Connecticut-based company, where she has worked since 2007.

“Having successfully settled my case with ESPN/Disney, I have decided to leave so I can exercise my first amendment rights more freely,” she wrote. “I am grateful for so many wonderful experiences over the past 16 years and am excited for my next chapter!”

Steele was taken off the air for 10 days in October 2021 and pulled from several high-profile assignments, including including coverage of the New York City Marathon, the Rose Parade and the annual ESPNW Summit, because she criticized ESPN and The Walt Disney Co.’s requirement that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, according to her lawsuit, which was filed in May 2022 in Connecticut Superior Court.

She also was required to make a public apology, the lawsuit said.

U.S. OPEN: Reilly Opelka of the United States and Zhang Shuai of China have pulled out of the U.S. Open.

The U.S. Tennis Association announced the withdrawals and said that Juan Manuel Cerundolo of Argentina and Caroline Dolehide of the U.S. will move into the vacated spots in the singles fields.

