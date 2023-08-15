BRUNSWICK – Jeannine Masse Messier (“mother,” “Memere,” “Red,” “Memere Majean”), 94, died on Aug. 9, 2023 at her home that she shared with Smokey Joe, her beloved cat. Jeannine was born at Crystal Spring Farm in Brunswick on July 7, 1929. She attended the historic one-room Growstown School and graduated from Brunswick High School in 1947.

She was predeceased by her parents J. Lorenzo Masse and Liane (Ouellette) Masse, her husband Paul W. Messier, a daughter Denise L. Messier, her brother Ludger Masse and his wife Patricia, and her brother-in-law, Brian M. Perkins, with whom she had a close relationship.

Jeannine is survived by three of her children – Paulette M. Messier of Brunswick, Kevin P. Messier and his wife Ellen (McColl) of Topsham, and Natalie A. Messier of Brunswick. She was also the very proud grandparent to Brendan Fickett and his fiancée Ellen Stiles, Lianna (Messier) Fenimore and her husband Garrett, Kimberly Fickett, and Ian Messier and his wife Ally (Raymond), as well as six great grandchildren – Leah Hyden, Emerson and Sawyer Fickett, Ettie and Tate Fenimore and Abigail Messier. She is also survived by a sister, Celeste M. Perkins of Harpswell and a son-in-law D. Michael Dunn of Warren, as well as many loved nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

Jeannine worked at Riley Insurance as a young woman, and spent over forty years at St. John’s Credit Union (now Atlantic Federal Credit Union), during which time she met and worked with countless people across the community. Jeannine retired in 2006 as a vice president. She showed her family the value of hard work, but also that it was possible to raise a family and have a successful career before it might have been fashionable.

While Jeannine loved her credit union community, her greatest love was her family. She was surrounded by her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren. “SND,” otherwise known as Sunday Night Dinner, was a tradition for over 30 years. Each week, the family— and sometimes even extended family and friends– would gather for potluck, conversation and fun. Jeannine was known for her desserts at SND. She often claimed that she “missed” her home baked cookies, which no one else could discern as anything but fabulous. In fact, “Memere’s Cookies” became well-known and even requested at dinners and events.

Jeannine was always up for an adventure. She had a love for the outdoors and enjoyed spending time at the ocean, camping in Rangeley, and taking long walks. She always attended her grandchildren’s concerts, sporting events, plays, birthday parties (often sporting a costume), and other life events, and she was fortunate enough to see them graduate from college and become successful in their careers. Her great-grandchildren were a tremendous joy in her life.

Jeannine will be remembered for her Easy Spirits, IOUs at Christmas, her Rummy and card game skills, her spotless house, her famous sayings (“Miss Muffet,” “what’s my line,” “oh my land,” “this is your grandmother”), her love for the Red Sox and the “little man,” her vigorous face washing, her love for Smokey Joe (and all animals), her amusing fear of thunderstorms, her tough love, her sense of humor, her work ethic and independence, and how much she valued the simple but most important things in life.

She was the backbone of her family and the life of the party. She is lovingly remembered and deeply missed by all of those who were lucky enough to know her.

Burial services in Growstown Cemetery, Brunswick will be private. Memories and condolences can be shared at http://www.brakcettfh.com.

Memorial contributions can be made to:

Growstown Cemetery

C/O Cathy Leonard

268 Church Road

Brunswick, ME 04011

Midcoast Humane Society

5 Industrial Parkway

Brunswick, Maine

St. John’s School

37 Pleasant St

Brunswick, ME 04011

