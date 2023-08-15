The Portland Fine Craft Show is set to return for its eighth year Saturday, Aug. 26, on Free Street in Portland.

More than 100 artists from all over the region will showcase basketry, ceramics, fiber arts, furniture, jewelry, leatherwork, metalwork, printmaking and more, according to organizers.

Admission is free. The craft show opens at 10 a.m. and goes until 5 p.m. in the parking lot at 120 Free St., next to the Portland Museum of Art.

For more information, visit shopmainecraft.com or contact Maine Crafts Association Program Director Simonne Feeney at simonne@shopmainecraft.com.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: