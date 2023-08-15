Exploring Maine’s many small lakes and ponds can be very stimulating outdoor adventures. In recent years, my wife, Nancy, and I have endeavored to add that activity to our paddling agenda. Small narrow bodies of water with numerous islands, coves and inlets that are habitats for a variety of birds and wildlife are particularly appealing to us.

The attraction was sufficient to justify the purchase of two flat-water kayaks we call “lake kayaks.” Our choice was a pair of 12-foot Casco 120 solo kayaks. We’ve found them to be durable, comfortable vessels ideal for reconnoitering both shallow constricted areas and open water. And they have sufficient storage space to carry almost anything needed for a day trip.

Recently, we’ve had the good fortune to explore Pitcher, Moxie and Runaround ponds. When our friend, Bruce Weik, recommended Branch Pond in Palermo, we were enthusiastic about giving it a try.

Most of Branch Pond is located in Palermo, but access is in the tiny mill village of Branch Mills on the boundary between Palermo and China. About 2 miles in length, a multitude of small islands populate the pond providing myriad opportunities for exploration. In the northern end, an elongated island situated in the center divides that sector into two separate arms giving the pond a lobster-shaped contour.

Branch Pond is actually part of the West Branch of the Sheepscot River. In 1817, the first mill and dam were constructed at what is now the outlet of Branch Pond at the southern terminus. A fire destroyed the mill in 1908, but new mill operations were subsequently built in that location. In 2016, the owners decided the dilapidated mill was too dangerous to repair. The following year, the Atlantic Salmon Federation purchased the property, tore down the mill, and added a fishway to the dam.

We met Bruce in Branch Mills on a beautiful, calm, sunny day. There are two possibilities for launching in Branch Mills. One is at the site of the old mill and the other is a small landing located at the end of a short road that begins next to the Branch Mills Grange. We selected the latter as there is quality parking available.

Nancy and I chose to paddle our lake kayaks, but Bruce opted to take his sea kayak. Canoes and most types of kayaks are good choices. Shorter whitewater kayaks are acceptable alternatives but slow.

When launching, we were impressed with the serenity and beauty of the location. A collection of islands was directly ahead while the main channel angled left. We decided to maneuver through the narrow passages between the islands. That required navigating through thick swamp grass in some locations a stimulating exercise in itself.

Our immediate goal was to locate the large eagle’s nest Bruce believed was situated high in one of the island trees. After some inspection, we found the nest and two large bald eagles perched on branches nearby. They clearly have an adequate food supply as fish were jumping everywhere — evidence the fishway is working well.

Following our visit with the eagles, we kayaked into the main channel and proceeded north past islands on the right and a handful of small camps left. Progressing deeper into the western arm, swamp grass and lily pads were more prevalent. We found negotiating through the maze of passageways quite entertaining.

Beginning our return, we decided to investigate the possibility of finding a northern route through tall dense swamp grass to the eastern arm. An adventure comparable to Rosie and Charlie’s ordeal in “The African Queen” ensued. Actually, that comparison is a bit overstated, but we did experience narrow twisting channels in thick vegetation.

We soon emerged into the eastern arm. Bruce pointed out the location where the West Branch entered, but the water level was too shallow for closer inspection.

For the remainder of the outing, we continued amidst the numerous islands. In one cove, we found a recently constructed footbridge erected from a camp to a tiny islet. Soon after, we encountered three loons, presumably a family. Two of them dove while the third spread its substantial wings, announcing we were close enough. Our exceptionally pleasant paddle ended shortly after.

Three more lake or pond trips are narrated in my book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoors Adventures in Maine.”

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com, or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

