A Bucksport man was found dead on a residential street by a driver who was commuting to work early Tuesday morning.

Police say the commuter came across the body on Hicks Street around 3:45 a.m. Officials have identified the man, who was in his 50s, but refused to release his name Wednesday morning because his family has not been notified.

Police are awaiting the results of an autopsy, which will reveal the cause of death.

