Brunswick Downtown Association hosts the 17th Annual Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival — a day of art, live music, kids’ activities and performers, demonstrations and interactive art — on Saturday, Aug. 19.

This juried, fine arts show showcases a variety of artists who will display and sell their work along the sidewalks of Maine Street and on the Town Mall. The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features returning artists and newcomers who will display work in a variety of genres from painting and photography to fiber art and mixed media to jewelry. You can enjoy the art and visit with artists to learn more about their work.

The Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival features live music performances on the main stage located in front of Bank of America and dozens of roving musicians throughout the festival grounds.

Featured bands, performing from noon to 5 p.m., will include Jimmy Jo and the Jumbol’Ayuhs (Cajun), Backwoods Road (bluegrass) and Liza and The Erratics (swing and jazz with Liza Constable). A variety of roving musicians will perform throughout the festival playing bluegrass, blues, Irish, folk, and Americana music. In addition, the Maine Marimba Ensemble will play on the Town Mall from 10 a.m. to noon.

Children’s activates include Curious Critters balloon art, face painting and glitter tattoos by Party Palooga. Maka Motion with Poi dancing and clowning; Jack Normal comedic vaudeville performances and unicycle riding; plus Miguel Pacheco González’s stilt walking and juggling/clowning.

Interactive art with Larissa Davis demonstrating her intuitive intentional painting practice, a three-layer process executed with acrylic paint. This is an accessible and liberating painting/meditation/mindfulness practice.

Artisan demonstrations include building birdhouses from recycled natural materials, felting, spinning and weaving, plus 3-D printing and more. The festival is free to attend.

For more information on the Brunswick Outdoor Arts Festival, call (207) 729-4439 or visit brunswickoutdoorartsfest.com for a complete list of artists, entertainers, stage schedules, interactive art activities and more.

