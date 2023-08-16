Derek Haley, 27, of Maine came close but fell short of proving to America that he is Shania Twain’s biggest fan.

Haley competed against four other fans of the pop music icon from across the nation Wednesday evening on the new CBS reality show “Superfan.”

Though Haley advanced to the finals by answering tough questions about Twain’s songs, her concerts and the wildest thing that ever happened to her on stage – a horse pooped during a performance – a live Twitter poll of viewers gave the superfan honor to Rafael, a 32-year-old Spanish professor who grew up in Brazil.

Both finalists were required to lip sync Twain’s 1997 song, “Man! I Feel Like a Woman!” Haley pranced across the stage to the beat while twirling a red feather boa. Haley told Twain that he has been listening to her music since he was 4 years old.

“She is a part of my life. She has influenced me a lot,” Haley told Superfan hosts Nate Burleson and Keltie Knight. Burleson introduced Haley as a resident of Portland, but in a short video profile Haley said he lives in Cape Elizabeth.

Twain, who is Canadian, has sold over 100 millions records, making her one of the best-selling music artists of all time.

The winner of Superfan received two VIP tickets to a Shania Twain concert and a guitar signed by Twain.

