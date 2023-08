The Scarborough Public Library will host a “Minecraft at the Library” event from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 26.

The event is open to everyone from beginners to experienced players of the video game. Attendees will play on the library’s Minecraft server.

Attendees are required to register for the event at scarboroughlibrary.org/events/minecraft. To volunteer for the event, contact Tom Corbett at tcorbett@scarboroughlibrary.org or 396-6271.

