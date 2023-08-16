Matthew Grymek and Andrew Swayze will be on the November ballot as candidates for the Cape Elizabeth Town Council.

Grymek’s and Swayze’s nomination papers were verified on Monday. They will join Stephanie Anderson and any other candidates who qualify before Sept. 11 in the race for two council seats now held by Nicole Boucher and Gretchen Noonan.

For information on taking out nomination papers or the election in general, contact Town Clerk Debra Lane at 799-7665 or go to the Elections and Voting page at capeelizabeth.com.

