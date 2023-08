The speed limit on all of Pine Point Road in Scarborough has been changed to 35 mph.

A stretch of the road near the Scarborough Marsh Audubon Center previously had a 45 mph speed limit. The Maine Department of Transportation, which has authority over the road that is part of Route 9, made the change lowering the limit.

In another speed limit change in town, Dresser Road has now been marked for 35 mph.

