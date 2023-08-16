Comedy

Saturday 8/19

Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$35. auramaine.com

Wednesday 8/23-Sunday 8/27

Portland Maine Comedy Festival: Various locations around Portland. 14-plus. portlandmainecomedy.com

Friday 8/25

Marcus Cardona special recording: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, Free Street Cocktail Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com

Advertisement

Exhibits/Galleries

Through 8/19

Sebascodegan artists: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, Harpswell. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists

Through 8/21

Plein air, Beverly Bono and Linda Rowell-Kelley: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. visitfreeport.com

Thursday 8/24

Photographer Joyce Tenneson: Judy Glickman Lauder Lecture, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $15, $5 students. portlandmuseum.org

Advertisement

Friday 8/25

Todd Watts photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 8/25

“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org

Through 8/26

“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org

Advertisement

“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org

Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com

Through 8/30

Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com

Through 9/1

Advertisement

“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com

“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com

Through 9/9

“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com

Through 9/23

“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com

Advertisement

Through 9/29

“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033

Through 9/30

Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org

Through 10/15

“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey

Advertisement

Ongoing

Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com

Film

Friday 8/18

“Behind the Strings”: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org

Iris Network presents “Picnic and a Little Mutiny:” with descriptive audio, director Q&A after film, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org

Friday 8/18-Sunday 8/20

Advertisement

John and Francis Ford Film Festival: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland; panels and screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $149-$250. fordfilmfestival.com

Saturday 8/19

“The Quiet Man” (1952): 7:30 p.m., Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland. Free. maineirish.com

Sunday 8/20 & Monday 8/21

Sundance Film Festival Short Films: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org

Ongoing

Advertisement

Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com

Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org

Music

Friday 8/18

Brothers Osborne: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

The Gawler Sisters: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org

Mark and Raianne: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com

Advertisement

Paul Jacobs on the Kotzschmar Organ: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10-$33, $31 seniors, $21 students, ages 12 and under free. porttix.com

Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. $15. thedogfishcompany.com

Yellowcard: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $25-$156. ticketmaster.com

David Wilcox: 7:30 p.m., Ground Floor, 13 School St., Freeport. $35. groundfloorfreeport.com

Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Mr. Sun: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Advertisement

Sunny Day Real Estate: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com

Saturday 8/19

Flotilla, fight cancer benefit concert: 1 p.m., sailing on Casco Bay, Portland. gofund.me/09a4ca91

Let’s Band Together: 1 p.m., Congress Square Park, Congress Street, Portland. Free. raurichard@gmail.com

Anthony Crescente, Bee’s Deluxe: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Dispatch: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Mastodon, Gojira: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $49.50-$65. statetheatreportland.com

The Heated: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com

Mary Chapin Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65. statetheatreportland.com

Portland Chamber Music Festival Grand Finale: 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $45. pcmf.org

Kat Wright: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Sunday 8/20

Advertisement

Clarisse Karasira: 6 p.m., Waynflete’s Franklin Theater, 360 Spring St., Portland. Pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org

Billy Keane and the Waking Dream: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Monday 8/21

DJ Ben Spalding: 9 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Tuesday 8/22

Atmosphere: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com

Advertisement

Wednesday 8/23

Maine State Music Theatre variety: Music on the Mall series, 5:30 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org

Screaming Stars: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. space538.org

Thursday 8/24

Happy Folk: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com

Tom Pearo, Kyle Friday: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Advertisement

Friday 8/25

Timezones, Emilio Teubal: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com

Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com

Magic City Hippies: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com

Through 9/1

Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com

Advertisement

Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com

Ongoing

Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org

Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com

Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com

Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com

Advertisement

Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe

“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com

Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com

Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com

Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com

Advertisement

Theater/Dance

Through 8/20

“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org

Monday 8/21

“Alice in Wonderland”: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and sensory-friendly show at 6 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $51-$69. msmt.org

Through 8/26

“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org

Advertisement

Through 8/27

“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway

Through 8/31

“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com

Through 9/3

“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me

Advertisement

Ongoing

Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me

Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com

To contribute an item to The Forecaster’s Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: