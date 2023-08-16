Comedy
Saturday 8/19
Jay Pharoah: 8 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $25-$35. auramaine.com
Wednesday 8/23-Sunday 8/27
Portland Maine Comedy Festival: Various locations around Portland. 14-plus. portlandmainecomedy.com
Friday 8/25
Marcus Cardona special recording: 8 p.m., Maine House of Comedy, Free Street Cocktail Bar, 77 Free St., Portland. $20. eventbrite.com
Exhibits/Galleries
Through 8/19
Sebascodegan artists: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Old School House, 1594 Harpswell Islands Road, Orr’s Island, Harpswell. facebook.com/sebascodeganartists
Through 8/21
Plein air, Beverly Bono and Linda Rowell-Kelley: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays, to 7 p.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays, Freeport Community Library, 10 Library Drive, Freeport. visitfreeport.com
Thursday 8/24
Photographer Joyce Tenneson: Judy Glickman Lauder Lecture, 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $15, $5 students. portlandmuseum.org
Friday 8/25
Todd Watts photographer talk: 5 p.m., Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 8/25
“Explorations”: Mairen O’Neill and Ashlyn Feeley, Merrill Memorial Library, 215 Main St., Yarmouth. yarmouthlibrary.org
Through 8/26
“Color and Light”: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, noon to 4 p.m. Sundays, Meetinghouse Arts, 40 Main St., Freeport. meetinghousearts.org
“Earth and Light”: David Rankin, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Plein Air Art Festival: Painting workshops, craft show, farmers market and more throughout Yarmouth. artascope.org
Tom Hall: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, to 5 p.m. Saturdays, Greenhut Galleries, 146 Middle St., Portland. greenhutgalleries.com
Through 8/30
Jane Herbert: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., daily, Richard Boyd Art Gallery, 15 Epps St., Portland. richardboydpottery.com
Through 9/1
“Kindred Variations”: 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Points of View Artists, 18 Pleasant St., Brunswick. povartistsmaine.com
“Encounters” interactive exhibit: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine Studio Works, 170 Anderson St., Portland. $15. chroma2four.com
Through 9/9
“Us and ME”: 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Kenise Barnes Fine Art, 43 York St., Portland. kbfa.com
Through 9/23
“All the Decades”: Lynne Drexler, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Moss Galleries, 251 Route 1, Falmouth. elizabethmossgalleries.com
Through 9/29
“The Painterly Print”: 3 p.m., Mondays-Fridays, Thornton Oaks, 25 Thornton Way, Brunswick. 800-729-8033
Through 9/30
Chelsea Ellis and Todd Watts: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Tuesdays-Saturdays, Maine Museum of Photographic Arts, 15 Middle St., Suite A3, Portland. mainemuseumofphotographicarts.org
Through 10/15
“The Art of Wonder”: Robert McCloskey, Curtis Memorial Library, 23 Pleasant St., Brunswick. curtislibrary.com/mccloskey
Ongoing
Maine Art Collective: 157 Middle St., Portland. maineartcollective.com
Film
Friday 8/18
“Behind the Strings”: 2 p.m. and 6 p.m., Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. portlandmuseum.org
Iris Network presents “Picnic and a Little Mutiny:” with descriptive audio, director Q&A after film, 6 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. Free, reservation required. space538.org
Friday 8/18-Sunday 8/20
John and Francis Ford Film Festival: Opening reception 5-7 p.m. Friday, State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland; panels and screenings 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday and noon to 3 p.m. Sunday, Portland Museum of Art, 7 Congress Square, Portland. $149-$250. fordfilmfestival.com
Saturday 8/19
“The Quiet Man” (1952): 7:30 p.m., Monument Square, 456 Congress St., Portland. Free. maineirish.com
Sunday 8/20 & Monday 8/21
Sundance Film Festival Short Films: 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. Sunday, 7 p.m. Monday, Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $9, $7 members. space538.org
Ongoing
Apohadion Theater: 107 Hanover St., Portland. theapohadiontheater.com
Merrill Film Society: Watch movies on your own and join a Zoom discussion. Email Mike at mcarnes@yarmouthlibrary.org for an invitation. yarmouthlibrary.org
Music
Friday 8/18
Brothers Osborne: 6 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
The Gawler Sisters: 6 p.m., Memorial Park, 19 Bow St., Freeport. Free. meetinghousearts.org
Mark and Raianne: 7 p.m., Cadenza, 5 Depot St., Freeport. $21 advance, $25 at door, $10 students. cadenzafreeport.com
Paul Jacobs on the Kotzschmar Organ: 7 p.m., Merrill Auditorium, 20 Myrtle St., Portland. $10-$33, $31 seniors, $21 students, ages 12 and under free. porttix.com
Van Voorst Jazz Trio: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. $15. thedogfishcompany.com
Yellowcard: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $25-$156. ticketmaster.com
David Wilcox: 7:30 p.m., Ground Floor, 13 School St., Freeport. $35. groundfloorfreeport.com
Illiterate Light, Kind Hearted Strangers: 8 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $15 advance. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Mr. Sun: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $35 advance, $45 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sunny Day Real Estate: 9 p.m., Aura Maine, 121 Center St., Portland. $39.50. 21-plus. auramaine.com
Saturday 8/19
Flotilla, fight cancer benefit concert: 1 p.m., sailing on Casco Bay, Portland. gofund.me/09a4ca91
Let’s Band Together: 1 p.m., Congress Square Park, Congress Street, Portland. Free. raurichard@gmail.com
Anthony Crescente, Bee’s Deluxe: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Dispatch: 7 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $49.50 advance, $55 at door, ages 3 and under free. statetheatreportland.com
Mastodon, Gojira: 7 p.m., Cross Insurance Arena, 1 Civic Center Square, Portland. $49.50-$65. statetheatreportland.com
The Heated: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com
Mary Chapin Carpenter: 7:30 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $45-$65. statetheatreportland.com
Portland Chamber Music Festival Grand Finale: 7:30 p.m., Hannaford Hall, 88 Bedford St., Portland. $45. pcmf.org
Kat Wright: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Sunday 8/20
Clarisse Karasira: 6 p.m., Waynflete’s Franklin Theater, 360 Spring St., Portland. Pay-what-you-can. mayostreetarts.org
Billy Keane and the Waking Dream: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $20 advance, $25 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Monday 8/21
DJ Ben Spalding: 9 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. $5-$10. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Tuesday 8/22
Atmosphere: 8 p.m., State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. statetheatreportland.com
Wednesday 8/23
Maine State Music Theatre variety: Music on the Mall series, 5:30 p.m., Brunswick Town Mall, Maine Street, Brunswick. Free. brunswickdowntown.org
Screaming Stars: 8 p.m., Space Gallery, 538 Congress St., Portland. $10 advance, $12 at door. space538.org
Thursday 8/24
Happy Folk: 7 p.m., The Dogfish Company, 128 Free St., Portland. thedogfishcompany.com
Tom Pearo, Kyle Friday: 7 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Friday 8/25
Timezones, Emilio Teubal: 7:30 p.m., Blue, 650 Congress St., Portland. 21-plus. portcityblue.com
Tom DiMenna sings Gordon Lightfoot: 8 p.m., One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland. $25 advance, $35 at door. onelongfellowsquare.com
Magic City Hippies: 9 p.m., Portland House of Music, 25 Temple St., Portland. $25 advance, $30 at door. 21-plus. portlandhouseofmusic.com
Through 9/1
Summer Sunsets Live: 4-8:30 p.m., Thompson’s Point, 207 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. thompsonspoint.com
Live music at Alto: 6 p.m., Fridays, Alto Terrace Bar and Kitchen, 25 Hancock St., Portland. altoportland.com
Ongoing
Musicians Circle: 3-5 p.m., Wednesdays, Scarborough Community Center, 418 Payne Road, Scarborough. 730-4150, comserv@scarboroughmaine.org
Rob Carpenter: 6 p.m., Fridays, Byrnes’ Irish Pub, 16 Station Ave., Brunswick. byrnesirishpub.com
Open jazz session: 7 p.m., Wednesdays, Blue, 650A Congress St., Portland. portcityblue.com
Flask Retro Party: 8 p.m., every last Saturday, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. $5. flasklounge.com
Friday DJ: 8 p.m., Fridays, O’Donoghue’s Pub, 103 Pleasant St., Brunswick. facebook.com/ODonoghuesPubBrunswickMe
“Monday of the Minds”: Hip hop open mic, 8 p.m., Mondays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. 21-plus. flasklounge.com
Stereo Dreams: Open mic, 8 p.m., every first Wednesday, Sun Tiki Studios, 375 Forest Ave., Portland. suntikistudios.com
Open DJ Night: 8:30 p.m., Tuesdays, Flask Lounge, 117 Spring St., Portland. flasklounge.com
Live Music: 9 p.m., Fridays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Karaoke: 10 p.m., Thursdays, Sea Dog Brewing Company, 125 Western Ave., South Portland. seadogbrewing.com
Theater/Dance
Through 8/20
“Love and Lobsters”: 7:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, 3 p.m. Sundays, Freeport Performing Arts Center, 30 Holbrook St., Freeport. $20 advance, $10 students, $24 at door, $14 students. fcponline.org
Monday 8/21
“Alice in Wonderland”: 10 a.m., 1 p.m., 4 p.m. and sensory-friendly show at 6 p.m., Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $51-$69. msmt.org
Through 8/26
“Something Rotten!”: 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Maine State Music Theatre, 1 Bath Road, Brunswick. $74-$125. msmt.org
Through 8/27
“Make Way For Ducklings”: 11 a.m. and 3 p.m., Wednesdays-Sundays, Children’s Museum and Theatre of Maine, 250 Thompson’s Point Road, Portland. $20. kitetails.org/makeway
Through 8/31
“Hot Flash! What A Feelin!”: 7 p.m., Tuesdays-Thursdays, Footlights Theatre, 190 Route 1, Falmouth. $20. thefootlightstheatre.com
Through 9/3
“Sanctuary City”: Previews 7-9 p.m. Aug. 17-19; standard shows 3-5 p.m. Sundays, 7-9 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $25 advance. thehillarts.me
Ongoing
Balderdash Academy On The Air: 7-9 p.m., monthly, The Hill Arts, 76 Congress St., Portland. $15 advance, $20 at door. thehillarts.me
Open Stage: 6 p.m., last Friday, Three of Strong Spirits distillery, 35B Diamond St., Portland. threeofstrongspirits.com
To contribute an item to The Forecaster's Arts Calendar, go to theforecaster.net and click on Add Your Event under the Things to Do heading.
