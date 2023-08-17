BIDDEFORD—The Knights of Columbus St. Joseph Council #12941 will host “Ubuntu: A Celebration” at the J. Richard Martin Community Center on 189 Alfred St. in Biddeford on Sunday, Sept. 10, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

This free event is for the whole family and will feature African dancers and music, guest speakers, kids’ games and activities, refreshments, and much more.

Ubuntu means “humanity” and is sometimes translated as “I am because we are” or “humanity towards others.” It is based on a culture of sharing, openness, mutual dependence, dialogue, and interpersonal encounter. In Ubuntu, human existence reaches fulfillment as part of whole, society thrives on a common humanity, and forgiveness and reconciliation are prerequisites for preserving social harmony.

The event in Biddeford was proposed by Dan Bedard, grand knight of the council, in January.

“Ubuntu aligns well with the principles of the Knights, the principles of charity, unity, and fraternity,” said Bedard. “The purpose of this project is to gather the community together in love and faith.”

“Local businesses and individuals are helping to sponsor the event,” said Charlie Labonte, event coordinator for the council. “Donations will be accepted at the event, and we’ll hold some raffles, too. It will be a great day.”

For more information about “Ubuntu: A Celebration,” contact the council at 207-229-4650 or kofc12941@hotmail.com. You can also visit the council’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/kofc12941.

