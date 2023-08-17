BIDDEFORD — For the ninth consecutive year, the University of New England has been named by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for an undergraduate college degree in its annual college guide, “The Best 389 Colleges for 2024.”

The Princeton Review’s selective list features only the top percentage of four-year colleges and universities in the U.S.

The education services company selected higher education institutions based on information from school administrators plus input from students and school rating scores in eight categories including financial aid, among others.

The Princeton Review praised UNE’s location and proximity to the ocean as a key attribute to students, particularly those who are enrolled in marine-focused majors. It also highlighted UNE’s robust experiential learning opportunities available to students across several disciplines, including health care, dentistry, and arts and sciences. Students also praised UNE in the Princeton Review guide for its small class sizes, personalized attention from professors, and friendly atmosphere.

UNE President James Herbert said that inclusion in the guide speaks to UNE’s commitment to providing quality educational experiences that position students for lifelong success.

“Our commitment to student success is the backbone of our mission here at UNE,” Herbert said. “Thanks to the real-world experience they receive, they graduate ready to enter the workforce with a desire to make real, meaningful changes in the world around them. We are honored that The Princeton Review recognizes these efforts and has been ranking us among the best schools in the country for nearly a decade.”

Vice President of University Admissions Scott Steinberg said the acknowledgment by The Princeton Review is a great honor and a testament to UNE’s ability to thrive in an ever-changing environment.

“It’s a tremendous honor for UNE to be included once again in this ranking of the nation’s very best colleges and universities. Our faculty and professional staff take great pride in the quality of the education and experiences we provide to our students, and it is noteworthy that we are sustaining this level of excellence year after year.”

UNE was also named on The Princeton Review’s annual Guide to Green Colleges for the sixth straight year in 2022.

